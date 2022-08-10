UrduPoint.com

IWMB Chair Invites For Guided Tours In Leopard Preserve Zone

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan on Wednesday invited the citizens and nature lovers to book their guided tours into the first ever Leopard Preserve Zone of the country as nature was in full bloom after heavy monsoon rainfalls.

The IWMB chairperson took to Twitter to share the mesmerising pictures of the lush green Trail-6 the protected habitat of Common Asian Leopards with all its streams flowing into the Margalla Hills National Park.

She wrote, "Almost all the streams inside the Leopard Preserve Zone are flowing these days! Lovely time for a tour inside."She added that the resource person to contact was National Park Ranger Ahmed Riaz who could be reached out at 0333-9038132 to book a Guided Tour.

"Don't worry, leopards like most cats don't like wet/humid weather!," she said.

