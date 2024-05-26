IWMB staff apprehends hunter in Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Sunday successfully apprehended a hunter in the Trail 6 area near a water stream in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The individual, identified as Muhammad Nashad, a resident of Sanyari village, was found hiding and waiting for prey when IWMB staff caught him, the IWMB spokesperson said.

Although one of his accomplices managed to escape the scene, Muhammad Nashad was apprehended with a firearm in his possession.

The Margalla Hills National Park is a protected area, and all forms of poaching are strictly prohibited within its boundaries.

The IWMB maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards poachers, and legal action is being taken against Muhammad Nashad and his companion.

An FIR has been lodged against them, and further legal proceedings are underway.

"The protection of wildlife and the preservation of our natural heritage are paramount," stated the spokesman for IWMB.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the wildlife within Margalla Hills National Park, and we will continue to take decisive action against those who seek to exploit or harm it," he said.

The IWMB urged the public to report any suspicious activities or incidents of poaching to the relevant authorities to help safeguard the precious biodiversity of Margalla Hills National Park.