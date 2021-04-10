Jacobabad: Fight between two rival groups leave eight people dead

(@fidahassanain)

Police say the incidents of shootings have taken in village Kalu Katohar in the precinct of Punhun Bhatti in Jacobabad.

JACOBABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th , 2021) At least eight people including a woman and children were killed during an armed clash in Jacobabad, the latest reports said.

The police said that the cause of brawl was said to be enmity between two tribes.

Fear spread in the area after the firing while heavy police contingents of the police reached the area to control the worsening situation in the village.

Police collected evidence and started investigation into the matter.

The killing of women and children and the incidents of enmity were common, exposing law and order situation in the country.