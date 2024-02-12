Jahanir Khan Tarin Quits Politics After Setback In General Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:57 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Jahangir Tareen, the head of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), announced his resignation from active politics.
Tareen, a key player in Pakistani politics, made the announcement through a statement released on the official website of the party, acknowledging the support of his followers and extending congratulations to his opponents.
Expressing gratitude towards those who backed him during the electoral campaign, Tareen emphasized his respect for the opinions and choices of the Pakistani populace. He stated his decision to step down from the chairmanship of IPP and withdraw from political activities, citing a commitment to honor the mandate of the people.
Tareen's resignation comes in the wake of recent electoral setbacks for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. The party faced defeat in multiple Constituencies, including Tareen's own electoral contest in NA-155 Lodhran II, where Siddique Khan Baloch of the PML-N secured victory with 117,671 votes, relegating Tareen to second place.
Furthermore, in the NA-149 constituency, Tareen suffered another setback as Malik Amer Dogar, an independent candidate supported by Tehreek-e-Insaf, emerged victorious with 143,613 votes, while Tareen garnered 50,166 votes.
