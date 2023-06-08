ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader, Altaf Hussain, has paid a rich tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the father of illegally detained APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, on his 8th death anniversary.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan was a close associate of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, and endured detentions and torture but remained steadfast for the demand of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,Kashmir Media Service reported.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad while paying homage to Ghulam Muhammad Khan hailed the peerless sacrifices, services and contribution of the Khan family in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

He said that late leader was a man of integrity who passed away at his residence at Pathan Pora Khore in Pattan area of Baramulla on this day in 2016 at the age of 83.

Altaf Wani said that the Ghulam Muhammad Khan would be remembered for long in the annals of Kashmir's resistance history.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far away when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian illegal occupation.