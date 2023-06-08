UrduPoint.com

Jailed Nayeem Khan's Father Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Jailed Nayeem Khan's father remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader, Altaf Hussain, has paid a rich tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the father of illegally detained APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, on his 8th death anniversary.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan was a close associate of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, and endured detentions and torture but remained steadfast for the demand of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,Kashmir Media Service reported.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad while paying homage to Ghulam Muhammad Khan hailed the peerless sacrifices, services and contribution of the Khan family in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

He said that late leader was a man of integrity who passed away at his residence at Pathan Pora Khore in Pattan area of Baramulla on this day in 2016 at the age of 83.

Altaf Wani said that the Ghulam Muhammad Khan would be remembered for long in the annals of Kashmir's resistance history.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far away when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Altaf Hussain Hurriyat Conference Jammu Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

3 minutes ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

23 minutes ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

1 hour ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.