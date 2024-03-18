Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan contacted Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Arshad Majeed Mohmand on Monday while expressing concern over the delay in the construction of Bela, Jhao, Auaran, road

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan contacted Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Arshad Majeed Mohmand on Monday while expressing concern over the delay in the construction of Bela, Jhao, Auaran, road.

He also directed concerned official to take measure for speeding up the work on the project.

Jam Kamal Khan drew the attention of Chairman NHA to this important project and said that people were facing severe problems due to the breakdown of this important highway.

In view of public difficulties, the speed of work on this project under construction should be accelerated so that the people can be relieved from the difficulties, he directed.

Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand while assuring speed of work on Bela, Jhao Auaran road project said that instructions were being issued to the concerned authorities to speed up the work on this communication project in Balochistan, it should be completed so that the problems faced by the people can be solved.