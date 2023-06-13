Jam Khan Shoro appointed as Chairman of SIDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Government has appointed Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro as the Chairman of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA), according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The minister would replace the incumbent chairman of SIDA's board of Directors Engr Abdul Basit Soomro.