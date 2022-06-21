UrduPoint.com

Jam Khan Shoro Pays Homage To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On Her Birthday Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Jam Khan Shoro pays homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birthday anniversary

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an intelligent, brave and seasoned politician who showcased the soft image of Pakistan to the world by her political sagacity and acumen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an intelligent, brave and seasoned politician who showcased the soft image of Pakistan to the world by her political sagacity and acumen.

According to a statement issued on the occasion of 69th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday, the minister said Benazir Bhutto's mission was to serve the poor people of Pakistan and to strive for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

Shoro, while paying rich tribute to the Daughter of the East, said that Shaheed Benazir rendered great sacrifices to ensure rights of the poor people and restoration of democracy in the country despite the hardships created by the worst dictators of that times.

"I extend felicitations to PPP workers, Jiyalas and activists on 69th birthday anniversary of our beloved and great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto", he added.

Shoro said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had the honour of becoming the first elected woman prime minister of a Muslim country. She made record development in various fields and the country became economically strong during her government, he added.

He further said that the services of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for empowering poor people and women will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Democracy Women Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 includin ..

ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 including five women

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four m ..

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiri youths

39 seconds ago
 KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' fes ..

KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' festivals in two years: CM's aide ..

41 seconds ago
 Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate sup ..

Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate supply chain problems: Chairman P ..

43 seconds ago
 Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pak ..

Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper shot injured by dacoits in Kotaddu

Shopkeeper shot injured by dacoits in Kotaddu

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.