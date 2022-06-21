Jam Khan Shoro pays homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birthday anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an intelligent, brave and seasoned politician who showcased the soft image of Pakistan to the world by her political sagacity and acumen.

According to a statement issued on the occasion of 69th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday, the minister said Benazir Bhutto's mission was to serve the poor people of Pakistan and to strive for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

Shoro, while paying rich tribute to the Daughter of the East, said that Shaheed Benazir rendered great sacrifices to ensure rights of the poor people and restoration of democracy in the country despite the hardships created by the worst dictators of that times.

"I extend felicitations to PPP workers, Jiyalas and activists on 69th birthday anniversary of our beloved and great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto", he added.

Shoro said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had the honour of becoming the first elected woman prime minister of a Muslim country. She made record development in various fields and the country became economically strong during her government, he added.

He further said that the services of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for empowering poor people and women will always be remembered.