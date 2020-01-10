(@imziishan)

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's Ammer , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has welcomed the prime minister statement that Pakistan will no more be the part of anyone else's war.Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he, however, demanded the formation of a commission to fix responsibility on those who already threw the country into the American war, saying Pakistan incurred losses of $120 billion to economy and lost 75,000 lives since being the part of the US war.The JI chief said that a planning to rig the 2023 elections and get desired results was started.

It was the sole reason that masses lost trust on the election process and democracy in the country, he added. Underlining the need to conduct free and fair polls, he said it was the only way to put the country on the track of development.Highlighting the deprivation of the people of Balochistan, he said the past and present governments never made serious efforts to address the issues of the biggest province which was bestowed with rich natural resources.

He said the unemployment, poverty, corruption and nepotism had taken deep roots in the province. The people were worried about the overall situation but the ruling elite seemed least interested to address their plight, he said.About the missing person issue, the JI Emir lamented that no serious efforts were made for the recovery of the persons so far.

He warned the government against rising public sentiments over the issue of the missing persons.Sirajul Haq, who completed his five-day visit to the different areas of the province on Friday, assured the people of Balochistan that JI would raise their voice for the rights at every forum.