Jamadi Us Sani Crescent Moon Not Sighted; First Of New Islamic Month On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Monday that the crescent moon for Jamadi us Sani was not sighted in Pakistan on Monday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Monday that the crescent moon for Jamadi us Sani was not sighted in Pakistan on Monday evening.

The first of Jamadi us Sani would fall on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Azad said adding that no moon sighting evidence was reported anywhere from the country due to overcast.

Therefore, the committee members have unanimously declared that the moon did not appear on Monday evening.

The meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block to sight the crescent moon of the month of Jamadi us Sani.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad attended the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

