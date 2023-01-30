UrduPoint.com

Jamali Felicitates Newly-elect BUJ Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Acting Governor Balochistan, Jan Mohammad Jamali congratulated the newly- elect cabinet of the Balochistan Union of Journalists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan, Jan Mohammad Jamali congratulated the newly- elect cabinet of the Balochistan Union of Journalists.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Acting Governor felicitated President BUJ, Irfan Saeed, General Secretary Manzoor Baloch and other newly-elect cabinet members hoping that BUJ will pay attention to highlight public problems.

"Officer bearers of the newly-elect union will play an active role to defend the rights of the journalists' community," he said and stressed that it will also play its role to strengthen the relationship between the government and the press.

He said that it is among the responsibilities of every sensible person, including journalists, to play their part in highlighting the positive image of the country and the nation at the national and international level.

Governor Balochistan expressed his best wishes for the success of the newly- elect cabinet of the journalist of Balochistan.

