Jamali For Action Against Petroleum Sellers Without Safety To Avoid Major Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Jamali for action against petroleum sellers without safety to avoid major cause

Syed Muhammad Hasnain, the country manager for Private Petroleum on Wednesday, led a delegation that met with Mir Zubair Jamali, the acting home minister for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Syed Muhammad Hasnain, the country manager for Private Petroleum on Wednesday, led a delegation that met with Mir Zubair Jamali, the acting home minister for Balochistan.

In the meeting, the delegation told the Home Minister that private petroleum companies in Balochistan were selling petrol without any precautions, which could cause a major accident and cause large-scale destruction to the local population.

Zubair Jamali expressed concern and instructed the concerned authorities to take strict action against such petroleum sellers as per the law so as to avoid any major accidents in the future. Imran Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

