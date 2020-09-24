Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects Kanwar Ziaur Rehman as President

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The general body of Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thursday, elected unopposed Kanwar Ziaur Rehman as the President for the year 2020-2021.Secretary JCCI informed that Adeel Ahmed Siddiqui and Ram Parkash Badlani have also been elected unopposed as Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively with Muhammad Aslam Bangash, Mazhar Manzoor and A.B.

Nasir as members of the executive committee.