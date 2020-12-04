Japan announces commendation for Wada Akiko

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced to award the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendations for FY 2020 to Wada Akiko, President of Rumbur Development Welfare and Conservation Society in recognition of her significant contribution towards the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Wada Akiko is a Japanese national and resides in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)province. Every year, the Foreign Minister's Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas, said a press release on Friday.

The commendations also aims to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients. President of Rumbur Development Welfare and Conservation Society, Wada Akiko, has worked selflessly and with full dedication for the welfare of Kalaash people in the KP province, and had been cooperating with the local people to improve their living environment and to preserve their traditional culture for more than 30 years.

She also contributed to the development of hygienic facilities and the provision of education opportunity for children, and also cooperated in the energy supply improvement project in Rumbur financed by the Japanese Government. This year, the Commendations will be awarded to 172 individuals and 65 groups (20 individuals and 11 groups reside in Japan, and 152 individuals and 54 groups reside overseas).

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori congratulated Wada upon her nomination for the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation for FY2020.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Wada. This prestigious commendation is the acknowledgment of her efforts and dedication towards the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan," said the Ambassador. He also deeply appreciated the services rendered by Wada for the welfare and betterment of the Kalasha people in the KP province.

