ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Government of Japan Thursday awarded the Foreign Minister's Commendations for FY 2020 to Ms. WADA Akiko, representative of Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society, in recognition of her significant contribution towards the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

The commendation ceremony was held here at Ambassador's official residence, said a press release.

Ms. WADA Akiko dedicated her sincere efforts to working as local representative under Grant Assistance of the Japanese Government in 1994 and 2004 to construct small hydraulic power plants at the valleys of Rumbur and Birir.

In addition, she established a local NGO, Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society, and she has been fully working to improve living standards of the Kalasha at the grassroots level such as provision of basic facilities including furniture and electricity system as well as scholarships to local students graduated from high school.

MATSUDA Kuninori, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated Ms. WADA on receiving this prestigious commendation by the Government of Japan. H.E. appreciated her dedicated efforts to promote mutual understanding of respective culture and traditions.

He said that the Japanese Government would continue to support the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level and hoped that this contribution will further deepen the existing friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.