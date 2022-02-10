Japan to hold film festival from February, 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Japan Foundation, in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, will hold a virtual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) from February 14 to 27.

The online Japanese Film Festival will be held in 25 countries simultaneously for two weeks, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The 11 Japanese films including "Masked Ward", "AWAKE", "Ito", "Patema Inverted", "SUMODO-The Successors of Samurai", "The God of Ramen", "Happy Flight", "OZLAND", "Until the Break of Dawn", "The Chef of South Polar", and "Bread of Happiness" will be screened for Pakistani movie lovers.

WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan said that although the movement of people and other activities had been restricted to a great extent in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual film festival would provide a great opportunity to the people of Pakistan to learn more about Japan and its society.

The ambassador said that as this year marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and Japan would like to celebrate this historic occasion as a momentum to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan relations in many fields such as politics, economy, business, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Masafumi Konomi, producer of JFF, in his message to the audience, expressed his hope that this film festival could provide some small sense of relief, and help people to live with a positive outlook on the future" while passing through the current coronavirus pandemic.

JFF is a project of the Japan Foundation created with the aim to share the excitement of Japanese cinema with the world.

During the festival, besides screening the popular films and documentaries, interviews and talk sessions with directors and cast members, as well as a variety of events in each participating country are planned of which the details will be published on the JFF website.

Films lovers can watch the these films online, by visiting the link https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/jffonline2022/pakistan/ JFF website:https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/jffonline2022/