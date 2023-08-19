Jaranwala Tragedy: Muslim, Christian leaders call for swift action, unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JARANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim and Christian leaders on Saturday united in demanding an immediate impartial investigation by the government in the wake of recent events in Jaranwala.

Addressing a joint press conference during a visit to Jaranwala, International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC) President and Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, President of Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall, Archbishop of Catholic Church Sebastian Francis Shaw called for swift justice to be served to those responsible for the tragic incident as they want to bring about peace, unity, and justice for the victims.

Commending the visit of nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and the statements of Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, the religious leaders expressed hope that it would pave the way for eliminating terrorism and fear from the country and bringing justice to the victims and their families.

They said a distinguished 50-member delegation, representing the IIHC, PUC, Church of Pakistan, and Catholic Church leaders had visited Jaranwala the other day.

Their mission included assessing the affected churches and Christian homes, meeting with the impacted Christians residing in refugee camps, and providing immediate relief directives, they added.

The delegation included Bishop of Faisalabad Aleem Anwar, Bishop of Sialkot Alvin Samuel, Bishop of Multan Leodrick Paul, Reverend Emmanuel Khokhar, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Mufti Naseem islam, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi and a number of other fathers, priests and scholars.

During a subsequent press conference, Ashrafi announced the creation of a 20-member committee comprising scholars, lawyers, and journalists to investigate incidents like the Jaranwala tragedy and recommend strategies to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

He emphasized the importance of equal rights for all citizens and condemned the attacks on churches and Christian homes. He called for a thorough investigation to hold the responsible parties accountable.

He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the Jaranwala tragedy and order a speedy trial of the accused on a daily basis.

Furthermore, Ashrafi stressed the necessity of Pakistan's justice system to ensure that those responsible for incidents like the Joseph Colony and Gojra attacks were held accountable, preventing such incidents from recurring.

He highlighted the Constitution's provisions for safeguarding the rights of minorities and underscored the state's responsibility to protect its diverse population.

Ashrafi expressed gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi for their swift response in providing relief to those affected.

He concluded by reaffirming the nation's unity with the victims of Jaranwala and condemning the attacks on Christian places of worship, homes, and the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Concluding the presser, the Muslim and Christian leaders also reiterated their commitment that they would not calm down until the victims of the Jaranwala tragedy were rehabilitated and they would review the progress of the tragedy on a daily basis.