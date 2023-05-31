UrduPoint.com

Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal Football Tournament Inaugurated In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tournament inaugurated in Khuzdar

Jashan Jhalavan Interschools Futsal Football Tournament was inaugurated by Chief Officer Khuzdar Wadira Muhammad Saleh Jamot with first match on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Jashan Jhalavan Interschools Futsal Football Tournament was inaugurated by Chief Officer Khuzdar Wadira Muhammad Saleh Jamot with first match on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Chairman of All Parties Urban Action Committee Abdul Hameed Baloch Anwar Rukhshani Parvez Ahmed and others were present.

Teams from various educational institutions of Khuzdar City are participating in the tournament.

Chief Officer Khuzdar Wadira Muhammad Saleh Jamot also announced the cash amount for the tournament.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that by organizing Jashan Jhalavan sports event, sports would be promoted and players and fans could be encouraged.

"The sport is a sector that faces many challenges and needs for a healthy society", he said.

He said that with the facility of a Futsal football ground, the football teams were now getting immense benefits for playing adding that the participation of football teams of schools in this event would motivate the students and they could hash out better sports through these competitions.

