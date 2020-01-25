Jehangir Tareen calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Saturday.

Political affairs and overall situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said those who were spreading rumors were failed in past and would remain unsuccessful in future as well.

He said "Neither there is any forward block nor any pressure group in Punjab, and we are taking coalition party along with and all the stakeholders of Punjab government are on the same page.

" He said that PTI government, in a year and a half, had done things that past governments could not do in years. Nefarious designs of those who were propagating about the differences would not be succeeded.

Jehangir Khan Tareen said that PTI's government was taking everyone along and our objective was noble and direction was right. He said that difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy. "We are mutually serving the people and will remain do so." He said that those who were hatching conspiracies would be left behind and Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would move forward.