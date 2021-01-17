UrduPoint.com
Jeweler Injures In Dacoity Bid

Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Jeweler injures in dacoity bid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Unknown armed outlaws opened fire and injured a jeweler over resistance during dacoity bid at Bilal chowk Old Shujabad Road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, unknown armed outlaws entered into a jewelery shop owned by 40 years old goldsmith Ijaz s/o Fiaz for dacoity purpose.

The jeweler put resistance before the dacoits and they opened fire and injured him. The dacoits managed to flee from the crime scene.

Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

