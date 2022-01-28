UrduPoint.com

Jhelum Graveyards Full Of Aroma Of Martyrs Blood: Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Jhelum graveyards full of aroma of martyrs blood: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday thatamong the ten young men who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan, two belonged to Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday thatamong the ten young men who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan, two belonged to Jhelum.

In a tweet, while paying tributes to the martyred army personnel, the minister said graveyards of Jhelum have the fragrance of the blood of such martyrs.

Related Topics

Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Young Jhelum Blood

Recent Stories

Philippines to re-open to vaccinated foreign touri ..

Philippines to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists

21 seconds ago
 30 years of China-Central Asia relations experienc ..

30 years of China-Central Asia relations experience exceptional trajectory

22 seconds ago
 Egyptian, Saudi leaders to attend Olympics: state ..

Egyptian, Saudi leaders to attend Olympics: state media

24 seconds ago
 Excise dept. arrests four smugglers including two ..

Excise dept. arrests four smugglers including two women

26 seconds ago
 South Korea Logs Record 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in P ..

South Korea Logs Record 16,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China May Sign Agreement on Lunar Station ..

Russia, China May Sign Agreement on Lunar Station by End of 2022 - Chinese Space ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>