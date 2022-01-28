Jhelum graveyards full of aroma of martyrs blood: Fawad Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday thatamong the ten young men who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan, two belonged to Jhelum.

In a tweet, while paying tributes to the martyred army personnel, the minister said graveyards of Jhelum have the fragrance of the blood of such martyrs.