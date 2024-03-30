Jhonpary School: Gypsy kids promoted to next classes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The district police in Muzaffargarh implemented a program called 'Jhonpray School' that saw scores of gypsy children promoted to next classes.

According to In-charge "Tahafiz" Centre Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abid Rehan, the school was established 10 months ago. All the kids were promoted to the next classes, he informed.

School teacher Narjis Fatima distributed gifts amongst the students.

Narjis Fatima talking to APP stated that the kids were being offered free of cost books, uniforms and some other material. She said that it was the vision of District Police Officer (DPO) Husnain Haider to educate the poor kids.

She hoped that these educated kids would be the bright future of the country.