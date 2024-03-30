Jhonpary School: Gypsy Kids Promoted To Next Classes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The district police in Muzaffargarh implemented a program called 'Jhonpray School' that saw scores of gypsy children promoted to next classes.
According to In-charge "Tahafiz" Centre Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abid Rehan, the school was established 10 months ago. All the kids were promoted to the next classes, he informed.
School teacher Narjis Fatima distributed gifts amongst the students.
Narjis Fatima talking to APP stated that the kids were being offered free of cost books, uniforms and some other material. She said that it was the vision of District Police Officer (DPO) Husnain Haider to educate the poor kids.
She hoped that these educated kids would be the bright future of the country.
Recent Stories
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP8 minutes ago
-
Major operations of FIA Peshawar Zone continue against sales of fake drugs8 minutes ago
-
KP education department takes action against teachers with zero matriculation exam results18 minutes ago
-
Anti corruption dept holds open courts in three districts18 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall claims seven lives in KP18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest notorious Lyari gang war commander in Karachi28 minutes ago
-
Two citizens sustain injuries after fire erupts in gas cylinder shop28 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues party ticket to Falik Sher Awan for by-elections28 minutes ago
-
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar44 minutes ago
-
Presence of over 1 million troops has turned IIOJK into living hell1 hour ago
-
AJK PM voices concern over worsening political, HR situation in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur holds open Katchehri2 hours ago