JI Bahawalpur observe Palestine Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the call of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, JI Bahawalpur chapter observed Palestine Solidarity Day here to express sympathy for people of Palestine.

A rally headed by Deputy Chief, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar was taken out from JI Bahawalpur Office which marched on city roads and reached outside Fareed Gate, a commercial hub of Bahawalpur city.

The participants had held banners inscribed with slogans in support of Palestinians. Addressing the rally, Akhtar said that United Nations and international community would have to play their role to rid innocent people of Palestine from brutalities being committed by Israeli forces.

He said that Israeli forces had been victimizing innocent people of Palestine of violence. He lamented that thousands of Palestinians had been killed in armed attacks committed by Israeli forces.

He vowed that people of Pakistan fully support stance and demand of Palestinians for freedom, adding that they would continue their unconditional support for Palestine.