JI Lauds Armed Forces On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:11 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq urged the people to make a resolve to strengthen democratic values and transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the occasion of Defense Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq urged the people to make a resolve to strengthen democratic values and transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the occasion of Defense Day.

He was talking to the media at the residence of Captain Hafiz Kashan Ali Shaheed who had embraced shahdat at the LOC during the holy month of Ramzan. The JI lauded the services of Pakistan Army for the defence of country. He also paid tribute to those millions of Muslim who rendered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

He regretted and said the country could not achieve the destination for what the Muslims of this region had made struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To a question, he said that India was involved in recent Quetta bomb blast and other terror incidents and was taking the revenge of its defeat in Afghanistan. The security forces must remain vigilant to counter the future Indian plots, he said.

Siraj said that New Delhi could not keep the Kashmiris as their slave forever and the sun of freedom would soon rise on the valley. He said though the demise of veteran Kashmir leaderSyed Ali Geelani was a great loss to the freedom movement yet it would continue with evenmore determination in future.

