Jinnah Sindh Medical University Approves Two PhD. Programmes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

JSMU approves two Ph.D. programmes in the thirty-first Academic Council meeting of Jinnah Sindh Medical University held here

According to the statement issued on Friday, thirty-first Academic council meeting approved two Ph.D. programmes, a three-year Ph.D. programme in Basic Medical Sciences and Ph.D. in Dental Health Sciences.

The Academic Council meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon and moderated by the Office of Registrar JSMU at the Sindh Medical College-JSMU lecture hall.

The agendas concerning Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center were presented by the Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasul before the house of the council.

The house unanimously agreed upon collaborating with JPMC's Physiotherapy department, as well as the decision of opening the Vascular Surgery Unit at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre under the auspices of Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

The council members also agreed to change the Institute of Nursing's name to Institute of Nursing and Midwifery-JSMU. It also accorded approval of Dr Zaki as the supervisor of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) in Forensic Medicine.

Under the Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU agendas for the meeting, the house approved clinical rotation and training of FCPS postgraduate trainees of Family Medicine at JPMC. Subsequently, the approval for accreditation of FCPS in Family Medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) was also provided.

The meeting was attended by academic council members, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, Dean of Medicine Professor Masroor, Principal SMC-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, heads of all constituent and affiliated colleges/institutes and administrative departments of JSMU.

