JKNF Pays Rich Tributes To Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 12th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Monday the JKNF spokesman said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was truly a man of honesty and integrity, who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.

While highlighting the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyred leader, the JKNF spokesman said Sheikh Sahib was one of the pioneers of the freedom movement who sacrificed his life for the Kashmiris' noble cause.

The spokesman said his martyred leader would be remembered for long in the annals of Kashmir history for his peerless contribution and indomitable role in the freedom struggle.

