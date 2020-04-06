UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKT Removed As Chairman Of Agricultural Task Force

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:24 PM

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

Tareen rejects reports saying that there he has never been part of any task force.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen has been removed as Chairman Agricultural Task Force.

The Agricultural Task Force had been formed on the directions of PM Imran Khan.

(More info to come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

9 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

10 minutes ago

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

36 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

40 minutes ago

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Fi ..

2 minutes ago

Japanse Prime Minister Says Planning to Declare St ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.