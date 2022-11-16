Job portal to facilitate youth in finding employment: PITB chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Centre, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Centre, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens.

More than 12,500 workers have registered on the portal since August 2022 whereas more than 8,000 jobs are available on the portal. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider here on Wednesday.

In his remarks, PITB chairman said that the establishment of job centre is an important step towards guiding the youth and facilitating in finding employment, which would benefit not only the industry but also the employers.

The online job portal offers a comprehensive database of working human capital (skilled/semi-skilled/unskilled) including both job seekers and employers from public as well as private sectors.

The job seekers and job providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or as citizen workers at www.jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk. This job centre also maintains a database of the pool of available human resources across the Punjab region.