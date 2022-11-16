UrduPoint.com

Job Portal To Facilitate Youth In Finding Employment: PITB Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Job portal to facilitate youth in finding employment: PITB chairman

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Centre, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Centre, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens.

More than 12,500 workers have registered on the portal since August 2022 whereas more than 8,000 jobs are available on the portal. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider here on Wednesday.

In his remarks, PITB chairman said that the establishment of job centre is an important step towards guiding the youth and facilitating in finding employment, which would benefit not only the industry but also the employers.

The online job portal offers a comprehensive database of working human capital (skilled/semi-skilled/unskilled) including both job seekers and employers from public as well as private sectors.

The job seekers and job providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or as citizen workers at www.jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk. This job centre also maintains a database of the pool of available human resources across the Punjab region.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Punjab Job Progress August From Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur ..

Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur fire exchange: ISPR

36 seconds ago
 One dies, two injured after motorcycle crashes int ..

One dies, two injured after motorcycle crashes into suddenly opened door of pick ..

40 seconds ago
 Imran Khan must face transparent probe for selling ..

Imran Khan must face transparent probe for selling Toshakhana gift: Khawaja Muha ..

2 minutes ago
 153 cops reshuffled

153 cops reshuffled

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Hopes to Develop Road Map for Russian Gas H ..

Turkey Hopes to Develop Road Map for Russian Gas Hub by Year-End - Energy Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Releases 2 Greek Tankers Seized in May - Gree ..

Iran Releases 2 Greek Tankers Seized in May - Greek Shipping Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.