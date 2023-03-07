Johar Town blast: ATC hands down death sentence to three accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted three more accused involved in Johar Town bomb blast case

The court handed down the death sentence on nine counts to accused-Samiul Haq, Uzair Akbar and Naveed Akhtar- in the case.

The court also ordered forfeiture of their properties besides awarding rigorous imprisonment and imposing fine.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan convicted the accused on proving charges against them. The court conducted the trial proceedings through video link due to security reasons.

The court recorded statements of 60 prosecution witnesses during the proceedings whereas forensic evidence and CCTV footage were also made part of the record.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had filed the challan (charge sheet) against three accused.

The CTD declared the accused- Samiul Haq and facilitators Uzair Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan. The CTD had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The CTD had registered the case against the accused under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Sections 302, 336, 186 and others of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The ATC had already handed down death sentences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.