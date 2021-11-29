Joint Election Commissioner visits Sanghar, review ongoing voters verification process

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ali Asghar Siyal Monday visited Sanghar district to review voters registration and verification process.

According to a handout issued by the district information, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the voters awareness campaign and ongoing registration process.

He said that to create awareness among people about the importance of voting was the prime responsibility of our department.

He lauded the performance of the Election Commission and said that relevant officers were working honestly and devotedly to provide better information regarding voters' verification.

District Election Commissioner Naeem-ur-u-Rehman Jalbani, education officers of all talukas and other officials were also present on the occasion.