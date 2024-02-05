Open Menu

Joint Flat March By Rangers, Police For Security Of Election-2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District Kemari Police on Monday held a Joint flag march in connection with the security of the general election 2024, here

The flag march was organized in different areas of Site, Baldia, and Kemari Division.

SDPOs and SHOs of Kemari district along with a heavy contingent of police and rangers participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march is to develop the sense of security among the citizens, said SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao.

He said that the police will ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of General Election 2024.

He said that Kemari Police is fully prepared to provide security for the peaceful conduct of general elections.

