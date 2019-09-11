UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Session Of Parliament To Be Held On Thursday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Joint session of Parliament to be held on Thursday

The joint session of the Parliament will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The joint session of the Parliament will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) to assemble together.

The president has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 am in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

He summoned both the sessions in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament September Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Has to Ensure Counter terror Resources Applied ..

2 minutes ago

All States Must Fulfill Obligations - Novak on Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Water shortage perturbs residents of Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

New Moscow Subway Line Links Work Cultures, Boosts ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa b ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Awards hosts interactive majlis sessions ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.