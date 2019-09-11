Joint session of Parliament to be held on Thursday

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The joint session of the Parliament will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) to assemble together.

The president has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 am in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

He summoned both the sessions in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.