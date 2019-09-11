Joint Session Of Parliament To Be Held On Thursday
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:04 PM
The joint session of the Parliament will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 5 p.m
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) to assemble together.
The president has also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 am in the Parliament House, Islamabad.
He summoned both the sessions in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.