Joint session: Zardari leads with 255 votes, Achakzai trails with 119 in presidential elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), secured 255 votes, while his opponent, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Ittehad Council, trailed behind with 119 votes cast by members of the National Assembly and Senate and one votes were deemed invalid.

The process of electing the new president began at around 10:00 am, presided over by the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq. Zardari is set to secure his second term as president. Total cast votes were 375.

As per the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court's announcement, Asif Ali Zardari obtained 255 votes, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai secured 119 votes from National Assembly and Senate.

Asif Ali Zardari received backing from various political factions, such as the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), PML-Z, Pakistan Muslim League, National Party, and Balochistan Awami Party. Nonetheless, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam JUI-F, Grand Democratic Alliance, and Jamaat-e-Islami opted to boycott the electoral proceedings.

