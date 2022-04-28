UrduPoint.com

JSMU Leads Over Other Medical Universities As Per 'Times Higher Education Impact Rankings'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:26 PM

JSMU leads over other medical universities as per 'Times Higher Education Impact Rankings'

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) was placed ahead of its counterpart medical universities in Pakistan as per the newly released 'Times Higher Education Impact Ranking', 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) was placed ahead of its counterpart medical universities in Pakistan as per the newly released 'Times Higher Education Impact Ranking', 2022.

JSMU also ranked ahead of all public sector universities in the province of Sindh and was the twelfth out of all the 63 Pakistani universities that made it to the rankings, said the statement released here on Thursday.

Times Higher Education Impact rankings are based on the societal impact of a University.

The ranking assesses universities in accordance with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and progress is measured by evaluating policies such as research, outreach, teaching, stewardship, and community engagement.

Vice Chancellor, JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon extended his felicitations to the Director Quality Enhancement Cell Professor Abdul Wahid Usmani, and the team at QEC, JSMU, and said that retaining the ranking this year meant that JSMU was working on sustainable strategies and programmes to provide modern and relevant health education in the province of Sindh.

Other Pakistani universities in the rankings include National University of Sciences and Technology, Dow University of Health Sciences, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dawood University, Rawalpindi Medical University, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Quaid e Azam University, Ilma University, King Edward Medical University, and others.

