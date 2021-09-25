Jubilant firing kills boy in sahiwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A 11-year-old boy was killed during jubilant firing at wedding function here in the limits of Kasowal police station, on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Zawal had arranged a Mehndi function in connection with his wedding at village 17-14L, when the guests Samiullah and Naeem resorted to firing in the jubilation.

A stray bullet hit a boy Abdul Qayyum who was a nephew of bridegroom. He was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injury before getting any medical treatment.

Police arrested both accused along with weapons and registered a case against them.