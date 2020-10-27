UrduPoint.com
Judge Video Leak Case: Islamabad High Court Registrar Office Raises Objections On Accused's Post-arrest Bail

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

Judge video leak case: Islamabad High Court Registrar Office raises objections on accused's post-arrest bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office on Tuesday raised objections on a petition filed by a co-accused in judge Arshad Malik video leak case seeking post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office on Tuesday raised objections on a petition filed by a co-accused in judge Arshad Malik video leak case seeking post-arrest bail.

The Registrar Office asked the petitioner to refile the case after the rectifications.

The petitioner said the main accused Nasir Butt had recorded the video of meeting with judge Arshad Malik through him fraudulently. Nasir Butt termed it a business meeting and asked him to record it, he added.

The petitioner said the main accused Tariq and others had been granted bails but he was still behind the bars.

He prayed the court to grant him post-arrest bail as he was in jail since October 3, 2019.

