UrduPoint.com

Judicial Complex Islamabad Attackers To Be Brought To Book: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Judicial Complex Islamabad attackers to be brought to book: Rana Sanaullah

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned an attack on the Judicial Complex Islamabad by the activists of Imran Khan's party on Tuesday and said that the attackers and perpetrators would be brought to book and strict action would be taken against them.

Addressing a press conference, he said that almost 300 to 400 'goons' of a political party attacked the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a banking court.

He said that the activists ransacked the Judicial Complex parts and harmed the sanctity of judiciary.

He vowed that the sanctity of judiciary would be ensured and cases would be registered against the attackers.

He said the whole nation was observing the situation and was expressing its concerns as to how to deal with the group creating chaos in the country.

A court had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Tosha Khana case for not appearing in the court, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Court

Recent Stories

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish s ..

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish seamless connectivity at cargo ..

19 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

34 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

1 hour ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

1 hour ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.