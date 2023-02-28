Judicial Complex Islamabad attackers to be brought to book: Rana Sanaullah

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned an attack on the Judicial Complex Islamabad by the activists of Imran Khan's party on Tuesday and said that the attackers and perpetrators would be brought to book and strict action would be taken against them.

Addressing a press conference, he said that almost 300 to 400 'goons' of a political party attacked the Judicial Complex Islamabad during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a banking court.

He said that the activists ransacked the Judicial Complex parts and harmed the sanctity of judiciary.

He vowed that the sanctity of judiciary would be ensured and cases would be registered against the attackers.

He said the whole nation was observing the situation and was expressing its concerns as to how to deal with the group creating chaos in the country.

A court had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan in Tosha Khana case for not appearing in the court, he added.