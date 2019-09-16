UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judicial Magistrate Grants One Day Physical Remand Of Three Persons In School Firing Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Judicial Magistrate grants one day physical remand of three persons in school firing case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :In the incident of firing in a private school, a judicial magistrate here Sunday granted one-day physical remand of the 3 persons including a student who are nominated in the FIR.

According to details, the A-Section police produced the college student Syed Haider Ali, Assistant Admin Officer Aamir Sohail and Security In charge Muhammad Abbass, who were arrested on Saturday, before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate XI.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Airport police station on complaint of Munaf Ahmed Shaikh, uncle of class 9 student Muzamil Aftab on whom Ali allegedly opened fire after a clash on September 11.

Shaikh maintained that Aftab, who was a son of his deceased elder brother, went to school according to routine on September 11.

However, he added, his family was called by the Principal Aalia Khalid to visit the school.

According to him, the principal told the family that Aftab had a fight with another student and that they should take him home.

Shaikh claimed that the principal kept the firing incident a secret as she did not disclose it to the family which learned about it only after they took Aftab to their home.

The complainant claimed that he went back to the school next day and requested the principal to take action against Ali for opening fire in a life threatening way over his nephew.

However, the school management kept denying that such an incident had happened.

The Sub Inspector Mumtaz Thebo, In charge of Airport police check post, told that the police had also recovered the pistol from Ali which was used in the incident.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Student Visit September Sunday FIR Post Family From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Dubai Export ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

4 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

4 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.