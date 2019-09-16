Judicial Magistrate grants one day physical remand of three persons in school firing case

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :In the incident of firing in a private school, a judicial magistrate here Sunday granted one-day physical remand of the 3 persons including a student who are nominated in the FIR.

According to details, the A-Section police produced the college student Syed Haider Ali, Assistant Admin Officer Aamir Sohail and Security In charge Muhammad Abbass, who were arrested on Saturday, before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate XI.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Airport police station on complaint of Munaf Ahmed Shaikh, uncle of class 9 student Muzamil Aftab on whom Ali allegedly opened fire after a clash on September 11.

Shaikh maintained that Aftab, who was a son of his deceased elder brother, went to school according to routine on September 11.

However, he added, his family was called by the Principal Aalia Khalid to visit the school.

According to him, the principal told the family that Aftab had a fight with another student and that they should take him home.

Shaikh claimed that the principal kept the firing incident a secret as she did not disclose it to the family which learned about it only after they took Aftab to their home.

The complainant claimed that he went back to the school next day and requested the principal to take action against Ali for opening fire in a life threatening way over his nephew.

However, the school management kept denying that such an incident had happened.

The Sub Inspector Mumtaz Thebo, In charge of Airport police check post, told that the police had also recovered the pistol from Ali which was used in the incident.