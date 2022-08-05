Judicial reference moved against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

(@Abdulla99267510)

The applicant has sought removal of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and members Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over charges of misconduct in the PTI prohibited funding case verdict.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) A judicial reference was filed on Friday with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Aslam Malik, an overseas Pakistani, filed the reference through his lawyer Azhar Siddique Advocate.

The reference said that ECP declared overseas Pakistanis as foreigners in the PTI prohibited funding case verdict was against the constitution of Pakistan.

It also said that Raja had violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and failed to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

He claimed that previous verdicts of the ECO were against the law including its decision on the Punjab Assembly’s reserved seats.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew a reference filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the CEC.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a statement, had said that the reference – filed against the Chief Election Commissioner – was withdrawn to highlight further legal aspects.

The PTI would also demand reconsideration of ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case against it.