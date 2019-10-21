UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Two Accused Extended

Mon 21st October 2019

Judicial remand of two accused extended

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh till November 15, in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh till November 15, in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation.

The accused had been presented before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his judicial remand time.

Sheikh had been accused of giving a loan of Rs50 billion to the Omni Group companies. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the fake accounts and money laundering cases.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of Dr Dinshaw in fake accounts investigation. Dr Dinshaw was facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents.

He is also said to be involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts in which former president Asif Zardari had also been named.

