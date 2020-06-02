UrduPoint.com
JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:11 PM

JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai passes away

The family says that Orakzai died of Cardiac arrest in Kurram district on Monday night.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) Senior politician Munir Khan Orakzai who was a JUI-F leader and National Assembly member from Kurram district passed away yesterday night, the family sources said here on Tuesday.

He died of cardiac arrest.

President Arif Alvi expressed sorrow over the death of JUI-F leader and offered his condolences with the bereaved family.

Orakzai was not feeling well for last many days and on April 25th, he tested positive for Coronavirus.

The JUI-F leader was in isolation after he was diagnosed with the virus.

After some improvement in his health, he also attended the special National Assembly session last month. However, he was rushed to hospital from the Parliament House due to some health problem but had recovered after a few hours.

Orakzai was elected to the National Assembly on the MMA (Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal) ticket from NA-45, Kurram I. The JUI-F is the leading component in the alliance of religio-political parties.

He had already served as MNA in 2002 and 2008.

