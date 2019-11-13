JUI-F must avoid inciting statements against institutions: Sheikh Rasid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid while advising JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that Pakistani media is very quick in disseminating news so Maulana must not give inciting statements against the national institutions to avoid conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid while advising JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that Pakistani media is very quick in disseminating news so Maulana must not give inciting statements against the national institutions to avoid conflict.

Talking to a private news channel he urged Maulana to provide relief to his followers and workers as it was quite troublesome to demonstrate a sit-in in the capital during cold weather, a leader could not be so stony-hearted, he added.

"Former president Asif Ali Zardari must adopt proper legal course to secure his bail as his condition is not better than ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif, "he said while replying to a question.

While commenting over PMLN-N for not submitting indemnity bonds he stated Nawaz Sharif was granted bail for health and humanitarian grounds purely moreover prime minister Imran Khan had already nodded in yes for granting permission to ex premier to move abroad, directed his ministers to not to play political game over his health, he added.

"Health is wealth and it is matchless so if PMLN leadership genuinely care for Nawaz Sharif they should not be reluctant to provide indemnity bonds as this delay would worsen his condition," he stated.

PMLN will have to approach the courts again to seek a safe exit but it might would put life on risk of the ailing prime minister, he expressed.