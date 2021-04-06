JUI-F nominates Haideri as parliamentary leader in Senate

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday nominated veteran politician Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as parliamentary leader of the party in the Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday nominated veteran politician Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as parliamentary leader of the party in the Senate.

According to a notification bearing the signatures of JUI-F's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Attaur Rehman, has been appointed as deputy parliamentary leader of the party in the upper house of the parliament.

Central spokesman JUI-F Aslam Ghouri said that the notification has been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.