JUI-F welcomes withdrawal of appeal against usury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Abbottabad has welcomed the Federal government's decision to withdraw the appeals against usury, saying that the splendid efforts of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for ending the usurious system have borne fruit.

This was stated by JUI-F Abbottabad District Ameer Maulana Anisur Rahman Qureshi, General Secretary Maulana Qari Ghulam Mujtaba, Secretary Information Rafiuddin Mukhlis and others while talking to media.

They said the federal government's decision to withdraw the appeals of banks against usury from the Supreme Court was a welcoming change for the usurious system. The efforts of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam for the interest-free banking were not hidden from anyone.

"This decision will play an important role in the economy of Pakistan," they said.

Maulana Qureshi said Pakistan was in dire need of achieving political and economic stability to promote its economy.

He said JUI-F strived for the implementation of a complete Islamic system within the framework of the Constitution of Pakistan and would make all efforts in that regard.

He said it was the manifesto of JUI-F to make Pakistan free from the curse of usury. Ulema's presence in the parliament is necessary, and soon the nation would feel the change in the economic system, he added.