UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Welcomes Withdrawal Of Appeal Against Usury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

JUI-F welcomes withdrawal of appeal against usury

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Abbottabad has welcomed the Federal government's decision to withdraw the appeals against usury, saying that the splendid efforts of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for ending the usurious system have borne fruit.

This was stated by JUI-F Abbottabad District Ameer Maulana Anisur Rahman Qureshi, General Secretary Maulana Qari Ghulam Mujtaba, Secretary Information Rafiuddin Mukhlis and others while talking to media.

They said the federal government's decision to withdraw the appeals of banks against usury from the Supreme Court was a welcoming change for the usurious system. The efforts of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam for the interest-free banking were not hidden from anyone.

"This decision will play an important role in the economy of Pakistan," they said.

Maulana Qureshi said Pakistan was in dire need of achieving political and economic stability to promote its economy.

He said JUI-F strived for the implementation of a complete Islamic system within the framework of the Constitution of Pakistan and would make all efforts in that regard.

He said it was the manifesto of JUI-F to make Pakistan free from the curse of usury. Ulema's presence in the parliament is necessary, and soon the nation would feel the change in the economic system, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Abbottabad Parliament Anisur Rahman Media All From Government

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

6 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.