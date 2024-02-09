JUI-P' Mir Zafarullah Khan Zehri Wins PB-35 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Mir Zafarullah Khan Zehri has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-35, Surab by securing 16,579 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Mir Naimatullah Zehri who bagged 11,113 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.79 per cent.
