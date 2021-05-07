UrduPoint.com
Juma-tul-Wida Observed With Religious Solemnity

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious solemnity

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons highlighted the significance of the day besides prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and to rid the world of the pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2021) Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan was observed today with religious solemnity across the country.

The Juma gatherings were held as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the threat posed by the third wave of COVID-19.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons highlighted the significance of the day. On the occasion, prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and to rid the world of the pandemic.

Juma-tul-Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, International day of Al-Quds is also being observed today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

