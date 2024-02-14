Jumat-e-Islami Refuses PTI’s Offer For Alliance In KP Assembly
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 06:28 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday made a significant move by rejecting to enter into a political coalition and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had sought assistance from the religiopolitical party to accommodate its independents who emerged victorious in the February 8 elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
Talking to media persons here, Deputy Emir of JI, Liaqat Baloch, announced that after thorough consultations within the party, they have decided not to comply with PTI’s request.
Baloch revealed that PTI had approached JI solely for assistance in forming the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while expressing readiness for cooperation at the national level across Pakistan.
In the repercussion of this refusal, PTI may not secure any of the reserved seats – 26 for women and four for minorities – in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unless it finds an alternative solution.
PTI faces a challenge after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped the party of its “bat” symbol, compelling it to field candidates as independents who contested on various symbols.
Consequently, despite securing seats in the provincial legislatures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI may not obtain reserved seats for women and minorities unless its members align with one of the parties that contested the recent elections.
