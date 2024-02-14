Open Menu

Jumat-e-Islami Refuses PTI’s Offer For Alliance In KP Assembly

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday made a significant move by rejecting to enter into a political coalition and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had sought assistance from the religiopolitical party to accommodate its independents who emerged victorious in the February 8 elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday made a significant move by rejecting to enter into a political coalition and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had sought assistance from the religiopolitical party to accommodate its independents who emerged victorious in the February 8 elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Talking to media persons here, Deputy Emir of JI, Liaqat Baloch, announced that after thorough consultations within the party, they have decided not to comply with PTI’s request.

Baloch revealed that PTI had approached JI solely for assistance in forming the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while expressing readiness for cooperation at the national level across Pakistan.

In the repercussion of this refusal, PTI may not secure any of the reserved seats – 26 for women and four for minorities – in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unless it finds an alternative solution.

PTI faces a challenge after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped the party of its “bat” symbol, compelling it to field candidates as independents who contested on various symbols.

Consequently, despite securing seats in the provincial legislatures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI may not obtain reserved seats for women and minorities unless its members align with one of the parties that contested the recent elections.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Liaqat Baloch Election Commission Of Pakistan February May Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for all ..

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..

2 minutes ago
 36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

2 minutes ago
 Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochis ..

Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

1 minute ago
 Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' ..

Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land ..

Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia

1 minute ago
 ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly me ..

ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members

1 minute ago
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

10 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortio ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists

10 minutes ago
 Constable injured in an encounter

Constable injured in an encounter

10 minutes ago
 Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held Fe ..

Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24

10 minutes ago
 Profiteers imposed fine

Profiteers imposed fine

10 minutes ago
 WASA warns defaulters of strict action

WASA warns defaulters of strict action

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan