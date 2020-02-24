UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junior Officers Asked To Learn From Experience Of Senior Officers: Secretary Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Junior officers asked to learn from experience of senior officers: Secretary Information

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani on Monday said that young officers in government institutions could learn from experience of senior officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani on Monday said that young officers in government institutions could learn from experience of senior officers.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony of outgoing Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Samina Waqar, he said that she has rendered great services to the ministry and its attached departments, adding her services would be remembered.

He said during her service, Samina Waqar served in various capacities at various sections of the ministry besides working in other public sector organizations and foreign missions abroad.

He prayed for good health of retiring DG Radio Pakistan.

The farewell event, chaired by the Secretary Information, was attended among others, by Additional Secretary I&B Zahoor Barlas, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Muhammad Tahir Hassan, Managing Director APP Tariq Mehmood and Managing Director ptv Amer Manzoor.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Zahoor Barlas, MD APP Tariq Mehmood, MD PTV Amer Manzoor and others shared their experience of working with Samina Waqar.

At the end, DG Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar thanked the Secretary Information and officers of the Information Group for organizing farewell function in her honour.

She shared her experiences of working in the Ministry of Informationand Broadcasting at various capacities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Event From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

8 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic dispute in Fai ..

2 minutes ago

732,071 children immunized anti-polio vaccines

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council raise honorarium fo ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union May Choose New ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.