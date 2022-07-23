UrduPoint.com

Kaira Backs Mazari's Ruling In Punjab CM Election

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday endorsed the ruling of deputy speaker Punjab assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari in the election of chief minister Punjab.

"What Mazari has done, it was as per law and the constitution," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Kaira said the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker had rejected the vote of Pakistan Muslim League Q party members in light of the apex court decisions.

The members of the political parties were bound to follow the decision of the party leadership and it was the prerogative of the party head to take decisions in the favor of its voters, he clarified.

Mentioning the protest call of PTI chief Imran khan, he said Imran Khan was trying to influence the courts by provoking its voters to get decisions in his favor as he only accepted the decisions of his own choice.

Keeping in view the current political scenario, Kaira said the apex court should allow a full bench and give a comprehensive decision to avert other political crises.

He said parliamentary matters should be resolved in the parliament instead of going to the courts every time, but unfortunately it had now become a tradition to challenge the parliament's ruling in the courts.

Rejecting accusations of horse trading during the run-off election of the Chief Minister Punjab, he said all the stories published and broad casted on television were fabricated.

