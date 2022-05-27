Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has strongly condemned the ongoing Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said, Unarmed Kashmiri youth were being martyred in fake encounters and search operations.

Kashmiri people were protesting against Indian government for taking revenge on Yasin Malik, he added.

Qamar said that India cannot achieve its nefarious goals by punishing Yasin Malik.

International community should stop Indian atrocities against humanity in occupied Kashmir, said Qamar Zaman Kaira.

India couldn't suppress Kashmiris' right to self-determination, he concluded.